First Warning Forecast: Clouds, wind and moderate tidal flooding continues Monday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday evening! Today was another day with strong northeasterly winds leading to moderate tidal flooding. We had a good amount of cloud cover and some rain showers. Heading into tonight, spotty showers are still possible and a lot of cloud cover stays overhead as we're now dealing with two low pressure systems offshore.

There's still the low pressure system off the North Carolina coastline by the Outer Banks, then earlier today another low pressure system formed along its front directly east of the Eastern Shore. Those low pressure systems will linger offshore Monday keeping cloud cover around and a few stray showers. They will also keep us with 10-20 MPH northerly winds. So, expect tidal flooding and higher waves to continue.

A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect until 5 PM Monday for our Virginia coastal communities. 2-3 feet of inundation is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. Moderate to minor tidal flooding is expected. In the Chesapeake Bay, expect 3-5 feet waves and 5-7 feet waves with a high rip current risk at Virginia Beach and in the Outer Banks. High temperatures will be cooler in the low to mid 70s for the start of the week.

Eventually, those two low pressure systems move farther offshore and high pressure starts to settle in on Tuesday. That will help the clouds gradually clear out Tuesday. By Wednesday, high pressure will be stationed over the Mid-Atlantic and stay there for the rest of the workweek. That keeps us dry and brings out more sunshine with warmer temperatures. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday stays warm ahead of an approaching strong cold front. The front is currently set to pass through Saturday night, bringing us a line of showers Saturday evening into Sunday morning moving from the northwest to the southeast. Following the front, cool crisp Fall air will return. No humidity, highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.