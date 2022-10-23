First Warning Forecast: Gloomy Sunday with showers and breezy conditions

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A coastal low will impact the area today. Light showers will be possible throughout the day. It will be cooler with highs in the low and mid 60s. Winds will be out of the N at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

Drying out just in time to kick off the work week. Expect clouds to start the day, with some clearing as the day progresses. Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s.

More sunshine will break out and temperatures will trend warmer starting on Tuesday. Highs will warm to the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

A weak front will move in on Wednesday. Keeping a slight chance for a spotty shower, but will continue to watch it. It will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the mid 70s.

Turning breezy for the end of the week. Expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s both Thursday and Friday.

