First Warning Forecast: Coastal low brings some nasty weather this weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday evening! The cold front took its time passing through today, which means we had warmer temperatures and a little more sunshine than originally anticipated. Highs reached the low to mid 70s. Now that the front has passed, a big cool down is on the way for the weekend.

Temperatures drop into the lower 40s tonight and only warm a handful of degrees Saturday into the upper 40s. Saturday will be mostly dry, but a few lighter showers are possible. It will also be breezy. North winds of 10-20 MPH.

Sunday is the gross weather day this weekend. A coastal low will bring us widespread rain for much of the day Sunday. At times there will be heavy downpours and some rumbles of thunder. It will also be very windy. 20-30 MPH northeast winds with 40 MPH gusts.

wtkr

Those winds will likely cause ocean overwash and some nuisance tidal flooding during high tide Sunday 2 PM and Monday 3 AM. Tidal flooding on top of the rain will likely make for a mess on the roads Sunday. It’s probably best to stay indoors if you can.

wtkr

We dry out Monday morning and a warming trend begins. Highs rise a few degrees into the mid 50s Monday and upper 50s Tuesday. Valentine’s Day is looking fantastic! Lots of sunshine, dry, and mild. Perfect for any plans you may have.

wtkr

The second half of the workweek, we move into a more unsettled weather pattern. Clouds build Wednesday and temperatures jump into the mid 60s. The low 70s return Thursday along with a few showers. More scattered rain arrives next Friday, cooling temperatures down a bit to the low to mid 60s.