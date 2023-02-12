First Warning Forecast: Coastal low brings strong winds, heavy rain, and tidal flooding Sunday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! It was much cooler today with highs in the low to mid 50s, but it was still nice outside with a little sunshine. A coastal low will start to pass through tonight and throughout Sunday. Then, a warming trend begins next week.

Tonight low temperatures drop into the low 40s. Widespread rain starts to move in from the south around 10 PM. By 2 AM, everyone should have rain. Widespread rain with heavier downpours and a few rumbles of thunder continues throughout much of the day Sunday. Activity becomes more scattered around Super Bowl kick off time. Eventually, showers come to an end Monday morning.

Throughout this coastal low event Sunday, winds will be strong. 20-30 MPH northeast winds gusting to 40 MPH. Secure any loose outdoor items. Those stronger northeast winds look to bring nuisance tidal flooding. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

The workweek starts off quiet. Drying out with clearing clouds Monday morning. Temperatures begin on a warming trend. Highs in the upper 50s Monday and Tuesday. Valentine’s Day is looking fantastic with plenty of sunshine and dry weather to enjoy.

Clouds begin to build ahead of a cold front Wednesday, but we remain dry. Temperatures Wednesday reach the mid to upper 60s. The warmest days of the week will be Thursday and Friday in the low 70s, just ahead of the cold front. Scattered rain showers also begin later Thursday and last throughout Friday.

Behind the cold front is a cold weekend. Highs Saturday in the mid to upper 40s. At least there will be lots of sunshine and dry weather to enjoy.