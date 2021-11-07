First Warning Forecast: Coastal low brings stronger winds, more tidal flooding Sunday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Saturday evening! A coastal low pressure system brought us rain, gusty winds, and tidal flooding today. It will continue to ride along the coast, passing just to our east throughout Sunday.

Tonight, expect a lot of cloud cover and just a few showers across North Carolina, with most areas staying dry in the overnight hours. The cloud cover will prevent temperatures from dropping too much, lows in the low 50s. Northeast winds gusting to 30 MPH will bring us minor to moderate tidal flooding during high tide tonight. Those winds will pick up even more tomorrow.

A High Wind Warning is in effect until 6 PM Sunday for the Outer Banks. 30-40 MPH winds with gusts up to 55 MPH expected. There's also a Wind Advisory until 5 AM Monday for Virginia Beach and Currituck county. 30-35 MPH winds with gusts up to 50 MPH. Elsewhere, expect 15-25 MPH winds and gusts up to 35 MPH. This will bring minor to moderate tidal flooding for most, but major flooding for Duck. 7' and 7.3' tides Sunday and Monday mornings, respectively. The record is 7.8', so we're talking serious flooding and overwash. Breaking waves of 7-12 feet are also expected along the coast. Parts of HWY 12 are already experiencing overwash.

With the tidal/coastal flooding, we have a Coastal Flood Warning in effect until 1 PM Tuesday for the Outer Banks as 2-4' inundation is forecast. A Coastal Flood Warning is also in effect for Virginia Beach and Northampton (VA) until 2 PM Sunday for 1-2' inundation. The rest of Hampton Roads is under a Coastal Flood Advisory until 4 PM Sunday. Really watch for flooding and turn around if you come across a flooded roadway during high tide the next couple days.

Since the center of the low will be a good amount offshore, we're not expecting a lot of rain Sunday. A few showers across NC Sunday morning becoming more scattered over all of our coastal communities Sunday afternoon. By Sunday night, everyone should be dry. We'll stay dry throughout most of next week.

High pressure over the southeast influences our weather Monday-Wednesday, keeping us dry with lots of sunshine. It will also put us on a warming trend. Highs in the low 60s Monday rise to the low 70s Wednesday. We'll stay in the low 70s for the remainder of the workweek.

Friday into Saturday, a cold front heads our way, bringing us a few showers Thursday night-Saturday. Its passage will also bring us another cool down. Highs in the low 60s and overnight lows in the 40s next Saturday.