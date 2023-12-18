First Warning Forecast: Coastal storm clears out Monday morning

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Saturday evening! This coastal low is still passing through the region. Behind it, we have a big cool down and sunshine on the way.

Scattered showers and storms continue throughout the night and into the Monday morning commute. We are all under a Flood Watch until 6 AM Monday. This rainfall could cause up to 2 feet of inundation for our coastal communities and there are 8-13’ breaking waves in the Atlantic.

Aside from the rain, it is also going to be a windy night. South-southeast winds 20-30 MPH gusting up to 50 MPH along the coast. A Wind Advisory is in place until 7 AM Monday for our coastal communities. Hopefully you’ve secured those loose outdoor items/decorations so they don’t get blown around.

Majority of the rain clears out by 9 AM Monday. We could have a few spotty showers on the backside of this system Monday evening/night. We’ll have lots of midday sunshine, then more passing clouds in the afternoon and evening. Winds stay stronger. 15-25 MPH sustained westerly winds gusting to 40 MPH. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

We cool down to the mid 30s Monday night. Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week. Highs in the mid 40s, but breezy 10-20 MPH northwesterly winds gusting to 30 MPH. That will make it feel even colder, like we’re in the upper 30s to low 40s. At least there will be plenty of sunshine as high pressure starts to settle in.

This high pressure system will keep sunshine around for the rest of the work week. High temperatures will gradually rise. Mid 40s Wednesday, then low 50s the rest of the week.

Heading into the holiday weekend, we’re looking dry with a mix of sun and clouds and mild with high temperatures in the lower 50s.

