First Warning Forecast: Cold and windy today, Freeze Warning in effect tonight

*** Freeze Warning for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Currituck from 11 PM Tuesday to 8 AM Wednesday. These locations could see the first freeze of the season. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Cold and mostly sunny for most of the area. A few clouds continue to hang out along the coast. It is a cold one though! Highs only warming to the 40s, but with that gusty northwesterly wind, it feels closer to the 30s! Brr! Skies will be mostly clear overnight and lows will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s. A Freeze Warning has been issued for coastal locations tonight from 11 PM until 8 AM Wednesday.

Lots of sunshine on tap for Wednesday. After a frigid start, temperatures will warm to near 50, which is still below normal for this time of year. Expect lows in the low 30s.

A nice warm up just in time for Thanksgiving! Highs will warm to near 60 under partly cloudy skies. Not quite as cold overnight. Lows will cool to the low 40s.

A cold front will move in on Friday with a chance for a few morning showers. Temperatures will warm to the low 50s.

As of now, the weekend isn't looking too bad. Keeping Saturday dry and sunny with highs upper 40s. A few more clouds will roll in for Sunday with highs in the low 50s.

