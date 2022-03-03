First Warning Forecast: Cold Friday before a rewarding warmer weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday evening! We had a wide range of high temperatures today, depending on when this slow-moving cold front moved past you. The Eastern Shore had highs around 60° and the Albemarle Sound saw 80°! This cold front is continuing to crash temperatures, but the cold will only last 24 hours or so, then temperatures soar again.

Behind the cold front, we'll have passing clouds this evening into earlier tonight and become breezy. A stray shower may fall across the Eastern Shore or Peninsulas, but most if not all will stay dry. Temperatures continue to plunge into the mid 30s tonight.

Grab a thicker jacket for Friday! Temperatures only warm into the mid to upper 40s for most. The low 50s inland.

Finally a beautiful weekend is in store! A warm front brings us highs in the low to mid 60s Saturday and near 80° Sunday. With warmth and moisture being pumped in from down south, we will see a good amount of cloud cover, but should be able to stay decently dry. Just a stray shower or two possible throughout the weekend.

80° sticks around for Monday, but a cold front early Tuesday morning drops our temperatures again for the middle of next week. Highs in the mid 60s Tuesday drop to seasonal normals in the mid 50s Wednesday and Thursday. That front will also bring us scattered rain showers Monday night into Tuesday. Behind the front, a disturbance could bring us a few spotty showers Wednesday with scattered showers Thursday.

