First Warning Forecast: Cold holiday weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday evening! A cold front passed through earlier this morning and now cooler air is slowly working its way in. We have a very chilly weekend on tap!

Spotty showers across Northeastern NC will clear out tonight. A few breaks in the clouds, but still a lot of cloud cover overnight. Winds will pick up to 10-20 MPH tonight, helping cool temperatures down to the mid 30s.

wtkr

A lot of cloud cover lingers throughout Saturday. That combined with strong north-northwest winds of 15-25 MPH gusting to 30 MPH will prevent temperatures from warming up too much. Highs Saturday in the low 40s, feeling like the low 30s.

wtkr

There will be a lot more sunshine Sunday, but strong northerly winds persist. So, temperatures only rise a few degrees into the mid 40s.

MLK Day will be decent. Seasonable temperatures in the low 50s and dry. Clouds start building late in the day, kicking off our unsettled weather pattern for the rest of the week.

During this unsettled pattern, temperatures gradually rise. Eventually, highs return to the mid 60s Thursday. We’ll have a couple rounds of scattered showers. Likely Tuesday and Thursday.

wtkr

Behind a cold front, Friday will be drier and a little cooler. Highs to end the work week in the upper 50s.