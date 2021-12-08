First Warning Forecast: Cold rain spreads across the area today

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Cold rain on tap today. Much needed rain will move in this morning associated with an area of low pressure. Rain chances will increase after sunrise this morning. The bulk of the rain will fall between 9am and 2 pm. Conditions will dry out this afternoon, so your evening commute should be better than the morning. Temperatures will drop and skies will clear. Expect lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. As the low moves northeast and even colder air rushes in, a few snowflakes will be possible during the afternoon mainly north of the Peninsulas and near Accomack county on the Eastern Shore. No accumulation is expected.

Dry and cold on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s. Clouds will increase as the day progresses.

A warming trend will kick in just in time to end the work week. Highs will warm to the low 60s. A warm front will move through. Right now, rain chances look slight. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a spotty shower, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy.

Some changes to the weekend cold front. It is now looking like it will move through quicker, so expect rain by Saturday evening. We'll continue to have rain overnight and into Sunday morning. Saturday will be another warm day with highs in the low and mid 70s. A big temperature drop on Sunday behind the front with highs in the low 50s. Both days will be on the windy side.

High pressure will build in with more sunshine breaking out on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will warm to the upper 50s on Monday and near 60 on Tuesday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

