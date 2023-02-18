First Warning Forecast: Cold snap kicks off the weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday evening! The powerful cold front has passed through and temperatures are dropping. We’ll have one day of cold before another spring-like warm-up next week.

Tonight, clouds will clear out and temperatures will fall into the lower 30s. With gusty winds continuing, it will feel more like the lower 20s.

Despite the sunshine Saturday, temperatures will only warm into the upper 40s. Saturday night cools back down to freezing.

Sunday, we begin to enter an unsettled weather pattern for the week ahead. Most of Sunday looks dry, but a few spotty PM showers are possible as clouds continue to build. High temperatures rise to around 60°.

Presidents’ Day will be quite similar to Sunday. Mostly dry with sun and clouds, just a bit warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

For the middle of the week, there will be a lot of different disturbances passing through. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers Tuesday into Thursday. Temperatures remain in the low to mid 60s until Thursday. That’s when temperatures take a big jump into the mid 70s!

A cold front Thursday night will put an end to this unsettled stretch. Friday will be mostly dry with more sunshine, but a little cooler. Highs next Friday in the mid 60s.