First Warning Forecast: Cold Sunday and start of the workweek

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday morning! Our cooling trend continues, but also stops today. After today, temperatures stay the same for the first half of the workweek before briefly rising again.

Despite the plentiful sunshine today, highs will only reach the mid 40s. There will be a slight breeze with west-northwest winds 10-15 MPH this afternoon and evening, making it feel a little cooler. Grab the winter coat!

wtkr

Monday through Wednesday will pretty much be wash, rinse, repeat days. Starting off the day with lots of sunshine and seeing passing clouds in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures in the mid 40s with lows just below freezing. Our weather pattern shifts the second half of the week.

With a strong system heading our way and eventually passing through, winds will pick up and be quite gusty Wednesday night through Saturday. Under the warm sector of this system, temperatures rise into the mid to upper 50s Thursday, cooling a few degrees to the low to mid 50s Friday. Then, highs plunge to the mid 30s on Christmas Eve behind the Arctic cold front in this system.

wtkr

As for precipitation, it looks like mostly rain. Each model run has been backing off the snow/mix potential for Hampton Roads and keeps shifting more and more north, which is good news for those planning to travel out of town for the holidays. I will say there’s still a chance for a bit of a mix on Friday, especially since the track of this low could still shift a little, but it doesn’t look like anything concerning.

While Christmas Eve will be frigid behind this system, there will at least be lots of sunshine returning. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low to mid 20s.