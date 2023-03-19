First Warning Forecast: Cold sunshine to close out St. Patrick’s weekend celebrations

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday night! The St. Patrick’s Day festivities continued today and the rain cleared out just in time! However, it was quite chilly. As the celebration continues Sunday, so does the chill in the air. If you don’t like the cold, I’ve got great news! A nice warmup is in sight later this week.

Clouds pass through tonight and temperatures drop into the mid 30s. We could see localized freezing spots. Clouds clear out earlier Sunday morning, leaving us with lots of sunshine throughout the day. It will be cold sunshine though. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. We’ll also be breezy as a high pressure system starts to move in. Northwest winds 10-20 MPH. Overall, not terrible for the Shamrock Marathon at the Oceanfront. You’ll likely just want to have a jacket on.

Spring officially begins on Monday, but Winter temperatures linger a little longer. Sunday night into Monday morning, temperatures will be in the low 30s. A Freeze Warning is in effect for a good chunk of the area, excluding the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore. In general, Monday will be very similar to Sunday with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 40s.

Fortunately, we do hop on a gradual warming trend for the rest of the week. Still freezing temperatures possible Monday night into Tuesday morning, but highs rise into the mid 50s Tuesday and mid 60s Wednesday. On Wednesday, as the high pressure system exits, we could have some showers develop in the evening lasting into the overnight. We’ll dry out for Thursday and temperatures continue to climb, reaching the mid 70s. The warming trend doesn’t stop there! Highs top out in the upper 70s Friday!

Next weekend, a system will move through. This looks to bring us isolated showers Saturday and a bit of a cool down to highs in the low 70s Saturday.