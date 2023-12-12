First Warning Forecast: Coldest day of the week ahead, soggy stretch on the way

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Another chilly night on tap. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s and low 30s. Expect a few more clouds to build in.

The dry stretch of weather will continue for the rest of the week. A few more clouds will build in on Wednesday with highs in the low 50s.

Thursday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the mid 40s.

It will be sunny, but that sunshine won't help us to warm up. A few degrees milder to end the work week. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.

The next storm system looks to move in for the second half of the weekend. Saturday is looking dry with highs in the mid 50s. Milder on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s, but scattered showers will be possible later in the day.

Scattered showers to kick off the work week. Temperatures will warm to the upper 50s. Soggy weather will continue into Tuesday, with highs in the mid 50s.

If you're not a fan of the cold, the Climate Prediction Center is saying, temperatures will trend warmer than normal through Christmas.

