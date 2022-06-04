First Warning Forecast: Comfortable and dry for the first weekend of June

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A picture-perfect weekend on tap.

After days of heat, humidity and storms, we're finally getting a break! High pressure will build in today which will help to clear away the clouds as the day progresses. Highs will warm to the low 80s with lower humidity.

Another comfortable day Sunday. It will be a bit breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Potential Tropical Cyclone One will be well off the Carolina coast, but we will still have to deal with some rough surf and rip currents. Conditions are still looking dry.

More sunshine will break out to kick off the work week. Highs will warm to the low 80s.

The humidity starts to creep up on Tuesday. Keeping a slight 25 percent chance for a spotty shower or storm by the afternoon. Otherwise, warmer with highs in the mid and upper 80s.

Better chances for showers and storms by Wednesday. Expect highs in the upper 80s.

Very humid on Thursday with highs in the mid and upper 80s. Showers and storms will be possible.

Looks like we'll dry out by Friday with highs in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.

