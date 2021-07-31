First Warning Forecast: Comfortable Saturday, severe threat Sunday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Tracking a break from the heat and humidity today along with mainly dry conditions. A cold front will stall across North Carolina today. Expect lower dewpoints in the 60s and highs in the low 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy and most areas will stay dry. Keeping a slight chance for a stray shower or storm across North Carolina, which is closer to the frontal system. Today will be the pick of the weekend, because wetter weather will move in on Sunday.

Showers and possible storms to kick off the day Sunday. If you have early morning plans, be sure to grab the umbrella! Rain will move in early with another round of showers and storms possible during the afternoon and evening as several disturbances impact the area. The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a level 2 for severe storms. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and could see some hail as well. Drier conditions overnight and into the day Monday.

Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s. A few showers will be possible late ahead of our next system which will stick with us for most of the week. A front will be stalled over the area the entire week with several areas of low pressure riding along it. This will make for an unsettled week. Temperatures will trend cooler in the upper 70s and low 80s. Grab the umbrella and keep it with you!

