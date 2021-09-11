First Warning Forecast: Comfortable today, warming trend starts Sunday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

High pressure will remain in control this weekend, meaning we can expect a nice and dry weekend. Similar weather today, but a few degrees warmer. Highs will warm to low 80s. Mostly sunny heading into Sunday, but temperatures will start trending closer to summer-like norms. Expect highs in the upper 80s.

Even warmer to kick off the work week. Highs will soar to 90 both Monday and Tuesday under partly to mostly sunny skies. Humidity will also be on the rise. Mid to upper 80s by Wednesday and Thursday. Conditions continue to look dry on Wednesday.

Shower and storm chances go up on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will cool to the low 70s to end the work week.

