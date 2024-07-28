First Warning Forecast: Comfy Sunday followed by a steamy & stormy stretch

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Expect lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures with highs in the mid 80s. It’s a perfect day to spend some time outdoors!

Things start to warm up a bit to kick off the work week. Expect highs in the upper 80s. Humidity will still be on the comfortable side. There’s a slight 20% chance of a late-day shower, so keep an eye on the sky if you have evening plans.

We could see some afternoon storms on Tuesday. Temperatures will be slightly lower than Monday with highs in the mid 80s. Humidity will start to creep up a bit. It might be a good idea to keep an umbrella handy!

Much like Tuesday, we've got a chance of afternoon storms on Wednesday. It will be warmer with temperatures climbing to 90 degrees during the day.

Say hello to August with a mix of sun and clouds and a slight chance of storms. It’s going to be hot with highs in the low 90s, so make sure to stay hydrated!

Expect hot and steamy conditions to end the work week as temperatures soar to 93 degrees. There’s a 30% chance of storms, so we might see some relief from the heat in the form of showers. It will feel closer to the triple digits with the humidity.

The hot and steamy trend continues on Saturday with highs in the low 90s. Keep the umbrella handy because we'll have the chance for scattered showers and storms once again.

Meteorologist April Loveland

