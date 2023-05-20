First Warning Forecast: Continued rain chances throughout the weekend, but not a washout

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday evening! Most of the rain has stayed confined to northeastern North Carolina today. Virginia won’t be so lucky in dodging the rain the rest of this weekend.

As the area of low pressure off the NC coast starts heading north tonight, scattered showers will work their way into Virginia, especially along the coast. Scattered activity will be around for most areas earlier Saturday morning. We should catch a dry break Saturday afternoon and early evening, even seeing some sunshine before storms move in after dark. High temperatures will be warmer, reaching the upper 70s.

Scattered showers and storms start moving in around a cold front from the northwest around 9 PM Saturday, lasting throughout the night and much of Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon and evening looks mostly dry. Temperatures will be cooler, back down to the lower 70s Sunday.

Much of the work week looks decently dry right now. However, our forecast could change late in the week. After Tuesday, there looks to be a front just offshore. Depending how close it moves to the shoreline will determine our chance for rain. So, right now, we’ll say isolated showers for the second half of the week.

Outside of a somewhat uncertain rain chance, temperatures next week will be below-average in the low to mid 70s. It will also be windy each day starting Tuesday.

