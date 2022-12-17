First Warning Forecast: Continuing on this cooling trend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! It was cooler today with highs around 50°. The cooling trend continues tomorrow, then we stay chilly most of next week.

Tonight gets colder with lows dropping to around freezing. A mix of sun and clouds Sunday through Wednesday. High temperatures throughout that period will be in the mid 40s. Overnight lows stay near freezing.

A powerful system impacts us Thursday into Friday. As I mentioned yesterday, a small change in any part of this system will cause changes to our forecast, and that’s exactly what I’m seeing today. It looks like the coastal low that was supposed to ride along the coast Thursday won’t be as strong. So, it looks mostly like a rain event now. There is still the potential for a mix though, a better chance across our northern communities. Again, we could see more changes tomorrow and the next few days, but a white Christmas isn’t looking as likely anymore. Still stay tuned to the forecast for updates!

That change in the coastal low has also affected our forecasted temperatures. Thursday is looking much warmer with highs in the mid 50s and Friday in the low 50s. The sharp cool down to highs in the mid 30s now looks to happen on Saturday, Christmas Eve.