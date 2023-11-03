First Warning Forecast: Continuing to warm up this weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday evening! There was lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures to enjoy today! We stay on this warming trend well into next week. We do have some slight changes to the forecast for this weekend though as a trough has developed offshore.

Tonight we stay with a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will be chilly, but a bit warmer than last night. Lows in the upper 30s inland to mid 40s along the immediate coastline.

Saturday will still be mostly sunny and dry for most, but that disturbance offshore will bring the Albemarle Sound and Outer Banks more cloud cover. It could also bring the Outer Banks some spotty showers Saturday. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday is looking like another dry day with lots of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Very similar weather throughout Monday too.

Tuesday is when we become breezy as winds start to pick up and we’ll see a bit more cloud cover in the sky. Partly cloudy for the rest of the week. Temperatures jump into the mid 70s Tuesday, drop a couple degrees to the low 70s Wednesday, then back up to the mid 70s Thursday all ahead of a cold front.

This cold front now looks to pass through Friday. So, Friday is looking like the cooler day with highs in the seasonable mid 60s. Behind the front, later Friday and potentially into Saturday, we could see some scattered rain showers. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty with this cold front, so stay tuned and don’t adjust any plans just yet.

