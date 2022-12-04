First Warning Forecast: Cool and dry today, mild and unsettled workweek ahead

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures will only warm to the upper 40s to near 50 today under a nice mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will trend warmer to kick off the work week with highs in the mid and upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

We'll enter an unsettled, but mild stretch of weather starting Tuesday. Showers will be possible on Tuesday with highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday will feature much of the same. Highs in the low 60s, clouds and showers. Thursday will also be mild for this time of year with highs in the low 60s, with a few spotty showers possible.

Cooler to end the work week. Temperatures will dip a bit below-normal for this time of year with highs in the low 50s. Keeping a chance for scattered showers.

Meteorologist April Loveland

