First Warning Forecast: Cool and soggy Sunday, warming next week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! Despite the cloud cover and a few sprinkles, it was a nice day. High temperatures reached around 70°. Rain and cooler air is on the way Sunday. Then a bit of a warming trend next week.

Have an umbrella on hand Sunday! Early Sunday morning starts off mostly dry, but scattered rain showers move in by mid-morning and become widespread with some heavier downpours by the afternoon. Throughout the evening, we’ll dry out. Temperatures won’t warm too much Sunday. They’ll start in the low 50s and warm a few degrees into the mid 50s.

The entire workweek will be dry with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures gradually warm the first half of the week. Highs start off in the low 60s Monday and warm to the mid 70s Wednesday. It will be windy Wednesday as a dry cold front moves through. Behind the front, temperatures cool down to the mid 60s for the end of the workweek.

Next Saturday will be a little warmer in the low 70s, but we have another rain chance.