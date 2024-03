First Warning Forecast: Cool and windy today, a nice warming trend on the way

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Sunny and windy to kick off the work week. Temperatures will trend in the upper 50s. It will be windy! Winds will be out of the northwest at 15-25 mph. Gusts 30-40 mph will be possible.

We'll finally say goodbye to the wind on Tuesday. It's looking like a really nice day with highs in the upper 60s. Skies will be sunny.

The warming trend continues on Wednesday. It will still be dry with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Skies will be partly sunny.

Even warmer on Thursday. Highs will soar to the low 70s.

Scattered showers will be possible Friday afternoon. It will be warm with highs in the mid 70s.

Pollen Forecast:

