First Warning Forecast: Cool days and lots of sunshine

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Low rain chances and below-normal temperatures for the next few days before milder and wetter weather returns.

Lots of sunshine and light winds today. Temperatures will be a bit milder with highs in the mid and upper 60s.

A few more clouds will build in to kick off the work week. Temperatures will still remain below normal with highs near 70.

The dry stretch will continue into Tuesday with sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

Clouds will build in on Wednesday ahead of our next system. Temperatures will warm to the low 70s.

A cold front will move in late Thursday bringing our next chance of showers. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s which is normal for this time of year. Showers will continue overnight and into Friday morning.

It will be cooler behind the front. Highs on Friday will warm to the mid 60s. More sunshine will break out just in time for the weekend.

