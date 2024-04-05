First Warning Forecast: Cool, dry, and breezy weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday morning! Similar weather to yesterday sticks around for a couple more days.

Our Friday is starting off chilly with temperatures in the lower 40s. Highs reach the low 60s this afternoon. Clouds increase early afternoon. A stray shower or two is possible this evening, but most areas stay dry. Winds pick up again this afternoon. West winds 10-15 MPH gusting up to 30 MPH.

wtkr

This weekend looks decent. Dry and partly cloudy. High temperatures in the upper 50s and breezy, especially throughout the day Saturday.

With these breezy winds, pollen levels remain high.

wtkr

Next week, temperatures will be on the rise. Highs in the mid 60s Monday, then the mid 70s from Tuesday on. Later Wednesday through Thursday is when we could see a return of rain showers.