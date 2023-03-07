First Warning Forecast: Cool stretch, wind chills in the 20s early Wednesday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast
Temperatures will dip into the 30s overnight. Winds will still be strong and out of the north at 15-20 mph, with higher gusts. By Wednesday morning, wind chills will be in the 20s! Brr! Be sure to bundle up before you head out the door.
Temperatures will trend cooler for the rest of the week. Here are the normal highs for the month of March.
In fact, you can expect our high temperatures to be cooler than normal for the next two weeks. That's according to the Climate Prediction Center.
Highs will only warm to the low 50s Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be the coolest day, with many areas struggling to get out of the 40s. The weekend will still be cool, with highs in the low 50s.
The wind and the dry conditions means higher pollen levels. If you are an allergy sufferer, be sure to pay attention to the next few days. Pollen levels will be on the high side. Juniper, Maple and Ash are the main pollens right now.
Rain chances will remain low on Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will move in by the end of the week. This will bring showers Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Conditions will be drier by Sunday.
Meteorologist April Loveland
