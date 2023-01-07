First Warning Forecast: Cool weekend ends in rain

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday evening! It was cooler today with highs in the mid 50s. We cool down a little more this weekend and rain showers will end the weekend.

Tonight gets chilly with lows in the mid 30s. We’ll have passing clouds, but stay dry. You should still be able to view the Full Wolf Moon tonight between those clouds.

More clouds on Saturday and temperatures a bit cooler. Highs in the low 50s. Saturday afternoon, we could have a stray shower, but most areas will remain dry. That changes Sunday.

A system passing through will bring scattered rain showers Sunday mid-afternoon, through the evening and into the night. Showers should end just before sunrise Monday. Temperatures will be the coolest on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. Then, we return to the mid 50s Monday.

For the entire workweek, temperatures will stay in the low to mid 50s. That’s right about where we should be for this time of year. Much of the workweek is now looking dry, until Friday. That’s when it looks like we’ll get our next greatest rain chance.