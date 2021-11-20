First Warning Forecast: Cool with more sunshine today, more clouds and milder Sunday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A frigid start this morning with communities ranging from the 20s inland to near 40 along the coast. High pressure has kept skies clear overnight which has allowed our temperatures to drop. We'll start off with lots of sunshine, but a few clouds will start to build in by the afternoon. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 50s. Not quite as cold overnight with lows in the low 40s.

Sunday will be milder ahead of an approaching cold front. Winds will switch to the south allowing milder air to move in. Expect highs in the mid 60s. Clouds will continue to build in as the day progresses. Overcast skies are expected by the afternoon and evening. Mild overnight thanks to all the cloud cover. Temperatures will cool to the low 50s.

The cold front will cross late Sunday into early Monday with showers spreading across the area overnight and into the first half of Monday. It will be on the windy side with winds out of the southwest, switching to the northwest at 10-15, with gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures will plummet Monday night. Expect lows in the upper 20 and low 30s.

Tuesday will be the coldest day we've had so far this season. Temperatures will only warm to the mid 40s, but will feel like the 20s and 30s due to the gusty northwesterly wind. Skies will be mostly sunny, but that sunshine will be deceiving!

Sunshine will continue on Wednesday with highs near 50.

A nice warm up just in time for Thanksgiving! Highs will warm to near 60 under partly cloudy skies.

Partly cloudy for Black Friday with highs in the upper 50s.

