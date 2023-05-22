First Warning Forecast: Cooler and breezy much of the week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday evening! We’ve got a breezy and cool stretch ahead for much of the week. Rain chances look slim for now.

Under a mostly clear sky tonight, temperatures drop into the mid to upper 50s. Clouds increase later in the day Monday. High temperatures will be variable. Along the coast, highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Inland, highs will be around 80°. We stay dry and breezy Monday.

Winds stay on the breezy side all week long. Each day will be partly cloudy and cool with highs in the low 70s. Pretty much a wash, rinse, repeat pattern from Tuesday through Friday.

Next weekend, our rain chances slightly increase as we’ll have a front offshore that could bring us isolated showers Saturday and Sunday. Still breezy with a mix of sun and clouds both days. Highs will be in the low 70s Saturday and mid 70s Sunday.

