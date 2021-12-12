First Warning Forecast: Cooler and breezy Sunday before Spring soon returns

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Saturday evening! Today was a very warm and breezy day. We actually tied the record high of 76° in Elizabeth City set in 1971. Norfolk was only one degree away from tying their record high. This warmth will rapidly come to an end tonight. A strong cold front is working its way through Hampton Roads and northeastern NC this evening and tonight.

The initial line of heavy downpours will be the worst of it. There is a Level 1 risk for the Peninsulas, Eastern Shore, and Inland VA/NC. The greatest concern is isolated strong damaging wind gusts around 50 MPH. That could create minor tree damage or isolated power outages. I'm not expecting us to have severe weather with this event tonight. Just stronger winds and heavy downpours at times.

Scattered showers will persist until about 7 AM Sunday. Following the cold front, temperatures drop into the mid 40s tonight and only warm into the low 50s Sunday afternoon. There will be a lot of sunshine to enjoy Sunday. After the rain ends, clouds will quickly clear out, leaving a clear sky behind by mid-morning. Tomorrow remains breezy with 10-20 MPH north winds as a high pressure system over the Southeast moves into the Mid-Atlantic.

This high pressure system will settle over us for a few days, keeping us dry with tons of sunshine through Thursday. It also helps us gradually warm up from the mid 50s Monday into the upper 60s Thursday. Heading into next weekend, Friday and Saturday look to be a bit more unsettled. Slightly cooler temperatures, but still well-above average in the mid 60s. More cloud cover and a chance for stray to isolated showers both afternoons and evenings.