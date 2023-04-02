First Warning Forecast: Cooler and drier Sunday behind this powerful storm system

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! The final line of this system will pass through by 11 PM. After this line that will primarily impact the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore, our severe threat will be over. Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes are still the primary threat. However, quarter size hail has been reported within this system.

Behind this final line, clouds clear out, but winds stay strong. As 20-30 MPH southwest winds shift to the northwest, we’ll notice a rapid drop in temperatures overnight into the mid 40s.

Sunday is going to be much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds gradually weaken throughout the day Sunday. At least there will be a lot of sunshine all day.

Clouds begin to increase throughout the day Monday, but temperatures rebound into the low 70s. A few showers are possible late in the day and overnight Monday.

Tuesday looks mostly dry and partly cloudy. Temperatures stay on a warming trend, reaching the mid 70s. We climb higher to near 80° on Wednesday.

Our next system impacts us the second half of the workweek. Expect stronger winds Wednesday through Friday. Scattered showers and storms start moving in Thursday and continue into early Friday morning.

Behind a cold front, high temperatures cool to the upper 50s Friday and Saturday. Both days, isolated showers remain possible as the front lingers near the coast.

