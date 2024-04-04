First Warning Forecast: Cooler, breezy end to the week; A few rain showers

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday morning! We’re entering a cooler, breezy stretch to end the week and start the weekend.

Our Thursday is starting off with temperatures in the 40s, warming into the low 60s this afternoon. Clouds increase late in the morning/early afternoon and isolated rain showers fall 3-8 PM. Not a lot of rain, but don’t be surprised by a light shower or two later in the day. Winds also pick up this afternoon. Westerly 15-25 MPH gusting to 35 MPH.

wtkr

Very similar weather Friday. Highs in the low 60s, afternoon clouds, a few evening showers, and breezy.

This weekend looks decent. Dry and partly cloudy. High temperatures in the upper 50s and breezy.

With these breezy winds, pollen levels remain high the next several days.

wtkr

Next week, temperatures warm up. Highs in the mid 60s Monday rise into the low 70s for the middle of the week. Later Wednesday is when we could see more afternoon isolated rain showers.

wtkr