First Warning Forecast: Cooler end to the workweek; weekend showers

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Wednesday evening! A dry cold front is going to cool us down for Thursday. Our rain chances increase heading into the weekend.

Behind the dry cold front tonight, clouds clear out and temperatures cool down. We wake up to temperatures in the mid 50s. Highs rise into the upper 60s and low 70s. Along the immediate coast, temperatures may only reach the mid 60s. Thursday will be another dry and breezy day with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Friday into the weekend, we have an active weather pattern. An area of low pressure will develop and ride along the coast Friday. Then, a cold front will move through Saturday night/early Sunday morning.

With that active pattern, there will be soggy weather for a lot of us throughout Friday, especially along the coast. Our far inland communities may not see much rain while areas along the immediate coast could see over 2” of rainfall. We dry out early Friday night, then another round of showers will move through along the cold front Saturday evening into earlier Sunday morning.

Temperatures will be in the 70s throughout that active weekend. Highs around 70° Friday jump to near 80° Saturday, then cool down to the mid 70s Sunday.

The first half of next week looks mostly dry and partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s on Monday will cool to the lower 70s for highs mid-week.

