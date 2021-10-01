First Warning Forecast: Cooler Friday before a weekend warm-up

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday evening! Beautiful Fall weather continues for the rest of this workweek. Lows tonight drop to around 60°. Plenty of sunshine continues Friday, but temperatures will be a bit cooler in the low to mid 70s. Overnight lows Friday into Saturday will be cooler too, around the mid 50s.

This weekend we stay dry with plenty of sun while temperatures begin on a warming trend. Another little brief return to summer for those of you that miss those warmer temperatures. Highs in the upper 70s Saturday jump to the mid 80s Sunday.

If you’re planning to get some beach time in this weekend, watch for rip currents. Right now, we have a moderate rip current risk Friday that will likely carry throughout the weekend into the start of next week as hurricane Sam will be due east of us in the Atlantic. Right now, 3 feet waves are expected Friday-Monday.

Early next week, a cold front will slowly start to approach from the west. Monday should remain mostly dry and warm. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to begin Tuesday and continue through at least the middle of next week. It’s unclear when exactly the cold front will pass through. Currently, it looks like the front will pass through Wednesday into Thursday, but it could get slowed down and as a result our forecast could change next week. Temperatures ahead of the front will be in the 80s, then drop into the mid to upper 70s as the front is passing through.

