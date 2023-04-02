First Warning Forecast: Cooler, less wind and plenty of sunshine

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

After highs well into the 70s on Saturday, today will be much cooler with highs in the upper 50s to the low 60s. We can at least say goodbye, to those strong winds. Expect wall-to-wall sunshine all day.

Temperatures will trend warmer heading into Monday. Expect highs in the low 70s and then climbing to the mid 70s on Tuesday. The warmest day of the week looks to be Wednesday. Highs will soar to near 80 degrees. Same story with Thursday. A big cool down will come at the end of the week. Highs will struggle to get out of the 50s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances will remain low through Thursday. Keeping a slight chance for a spotty shower Monday through Wednesday, but nothing major. Don't go canceling your plans! Higher chances will move in on Thursday through the weekend.

