First Warning Forecast: Cooler temperatures & lower humidity stick around, rain returns for the workweek

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! What a gorgeous first half of the weekend! High temperatures in the lower 80s, low humidity, and tons of sunshine to enjoy. We really couldn’t ask for a better mid-August weekend. Hopefully you enjoyed the outdoors today, but if you didn’t, similar weather continues Sunday.

Tonight, clouds will start to gradually increase. Cooler overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s. If you have early Sunday morning plans, you may need to grab a light jacket heading out the door!

wtkr

Sunday will stay dry with low humidity and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The only difference is there will be more clouds in the sky throughout the day. Rain holds off until Sunday late night.

Around a front, scattered storms will be around for the start of the workweek, Monday and Tuesday. The second half of the workweek looks mostly dry and partly cloudy. A few more isolated showers and storms to kick off next weekend.

wtkr

Temperatures the next 7+ days stay below-average. Highs each day in the low 80s. Tuesday we may not even get into the 80s! By next weekend, temperatures start to climb a bit, only into the mid 80s though. Humidity stays relatively low the next several days too.

wtkr