First Warning Forecast: Cooler this weekend with another round of rain and storms

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday evening! We tied the record high of 77° today set in 1950! Temperatures drop this weekend and will drop again next week, back to winter’s reality. We’ll also have another round of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms this weekend.

Tonight remains warm and mostly dry with a lot of cloud cover. Lows around 50°. Dense patchy fog will form over the water, so if you’re near the water, expect some fog tonight into Saturday morning.

wtkr

Saturday morning remains mostly cloudy and mostly dry. Later in the afternoon and evening is when you’ll need the umbrellas and rain jackets. Scattered showers with embedded thunderstorms start moving through around 6 PM and last throughout the night into a good part of Sunday morning. The second half of Sunday looks mostly dry, just spotty showers the rest of the day and lingering cloud cover.

wtkr

Temperatures will be cooler, but still pleasant this weekend. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s both days. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

The work week starts off chilly, highs Monday and Tuesday in the upper 40s, but it will be a dry start to the week. Midweek, a few fronts in our vicinity could bring us isolated to scattered rain showers Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will return to seasonal normals in the low 50s. Friday looks like a dry day with more sunshine as high pressure starts to head our way.

wtkr

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM