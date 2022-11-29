First Warning Forecast: Cooler Tuesday before another system Wednesday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Monday night! We were a little cooler today in the mid 60s. Temperatures will be even cooler Tuesday following this cold front. Then, another system heads our way Wednesday and we’re in for an unsettled weekend.

A reinforcing cold front passed through earlier this afternoon. It brought passing clouds that have since mostly cleared out. Cooler air is working its way in tonight. Lows in the upper 30s inland and low 40s closer to the coast.

Tuesday will be a cooler day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Dry throughout the day with some passing clouds at times.

Our next system pushes through Wednesday. This will bring us scattered rain showers and a few storms throughout the daytime hours. Stronger south winds will help temperatures return to the mid 60s.

We will be much cooler behind this system. High temperatures to end the workweek Thursday and Friday will be in the low 50s. Thursday night into Friday morning, expect some frost/freeze conditions with lows in the low to mid 30s. At least there will be plenty of sunshine to enjoy.

Heading into the weekend, we move into an unsettled pattern. Another front heads our way and it could stall over us. There’s still a lot of uncertainty, so I expect our weekend forecast to change some. Right now, it looks like isolated showers Saturday with a bump in temperatures to the mid 60s. Sunday looks cooler and cloudier, but decently dry. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. More isolated showers and seasonable temperatures to start the new workweek. Again, this weekend’s forecast depends on where that front stalls, so stay tuned for updates to the weekend forecast!