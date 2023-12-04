Watch Now
Weather

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Cooling down as the week goes on

wx-clouds 3.png
Posted at 10:12 PM, Dec 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-03 22:16:01-05

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Sunday evening! We’re trading the rain for cooler temperatures this week.

Monday starts with clearing clouds and temperatures in the upper 40s. Highs will reach the low 60s. Tuesday stays partly cloudy with highs only reaching the low 50s. Our coolest days will be Wednesday and Thursday. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s both days.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

On Wednesday, we could have some spotty showers passing through. After that, Thursday through Saturday, we’ll be dry with tons of sunshine.

Winds start to pick up Friday and Saturday ahead of a powerful system. This system will warm us up to the low 60s for the weekend and bring scattered rain throughout Sunday.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
INSTAGRAM

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2023 Holiday Helpers

On 3

News 3's Holiday Helpers Campaign