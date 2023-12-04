First Warning Forecast: Cooling down as the week goes on

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Sunday evening! We’re trading the rain for cooler temperatures this week.

Monday starts with clearing clouds and temperatures in the upper 40s. Highs will reach the low 60s. Tuesday stays partly cloudy with highs only reaching the low 50s. Our coolest days will be Wednesday and Thursday. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s both days.

wtkr

On Wednesday, we could have some spotty showers passing through. After that, Thursday through Saturday, we’ll be dry with tons of sunshine.

Winds start to pick up Friday and Saturday ahead of a powerful system. This system will warm us up to the low 60s for the weekend and bring scattered rain throughout Sunday.

