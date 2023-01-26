First Warning Forecast: Cooling down behind this system

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Wednesday evening! We’ve been especially soggy the second half of the day today. This system will clear out late tonight and leave behind cooler temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

Our severe threat is mainly for the Albemarle Sound and Outer Banks, lasting until 11 PM. Scattered rain clears out for everyone closer to 3 AM. Then clouds quickly clear out.

Lows will actually be reached mid-morning Thursday with temperatures in the mid 40s. Temperatures rise into the low to mid 50s Thursday afternoon. The day starts off with lots of sunshine. Later in the afternoon, there could be a wave of passing clouds on the backside of this system. Winds stay breezy about 10-20 MPH out of the west throughout Thursday.

Expect plenty of sunshine for Friday and Saturday. Friday will be our coldest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s. This weekend temperatures return to the mid 50s.

We’ll stay dry until Sunday night. That’s when we move into an unsettled weather pattern.

Next week, in this unsettled pattern, we’ll have rounds of scattered showers. The first looks to be Sunday night through Monday morning. A few showers possible Tuesday, but it looks like a mostly dry day. Then another round of scattered showers Wednesday. Temperatures stay slightly above-normal in the mid 50s next week.