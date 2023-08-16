First Warning Forecast: Cooling showers ahead of a pleasant weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Wednesday evening! Keep your rain jacket and umbrella handy. Scattered storms will continue the next couple days. Then a cold front brings us a beautiful weekend ahead.

Not a washout, but non-severe scattered thunderstorms continue throughout tonight and all of Thursday as we remain right under a stationary front. Temperatures will remain in the mid 80s Thursday.

On Friday, a dry, but powerful cold front will pass through in the afternoon, pushing this stationary front out of here. Ahead of the front, temperatures will climb to around 90°. Behind the front, humidity becomes almost non-existent and temperatures drop to the low to mid 80s for Saturday. Just the perfect day for outdoor plans! There will also be tons of sunshine all day.

Sunday will still be a pleasant, mostly sunny day, but temperatures and humidity will start to rise. Highs in the upper 80s with slightly noticeable humidity.

Heat and humidity continues to climb for the start of the workweek. Highs in the low 90s Monday. Slightly cooler Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 80s. The first half of the workweek looks mostly dry. Partly cloudy mid-week.

