First Warning Forecast: Cooling temperatures, but building humidity for Labor Day Weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday evening! Labor Day weekend is off to a great start! Nice weather continues for much of the holiday, then we move into a more unsettled pattern.

Clouds increase later tonight. Lows return to the upper 60s. Our inland communities could wake up to some patchy fog, but it doesn’t look like it will impact any driving plans.

Saturday and Sunday will be repeat copies of each other. Highs in the mid to upper 80s and a little more humidity with dew points in the upper 60s. Partly cloudy and mostly dry both days.

Ahead of a “cold” front, clouds will increase early Labor Day. However, the rain will hold off until the late evening hours. So, while it will be cloudier outside, any outdoor plans will still stay dry. Highs remain in the mid 80s.

As we head back to work and school on Tuesday, our weather pattern shifts. The front will pass through and stall right along the coast, bringing us scattered showers and storms all Tuesday, then isolated showers and storms the rest of the workweek.

In this unsettled pattern, temperatures will be a little cooler, but humidity will be higher. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday in the low 80s gradually return to the mid 80s by Friday. Dew points will be in the low 70s, making it very muggy and sticky outside.

Tropical Update:

Hurricane Danielle is officially the first hurricane of the season. It’s in the north-central Atlantic and will stay there, eventually continuing to travel more north. Danielle poses no threat to land.

There’s one wave being watched in the tropical Atlantic just east of the Leeward Islands. It has a 50% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 70% chance of formation in the next 5 days. Most of the longer range models are showing this area of energy staying in the Atlantic, but there are a handful having it travel to the Bahamas. So, we will need to continue watching its development over the next several days. The next name on the list is Earl.

