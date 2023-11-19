First Warning Forecast: Cooling trend continues, rain next week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! Temperatures were cooler today, but it was a nice dry day with sunshine. This cooling trend and more sun continues until the middle of the week when a system brings us warmer temperatures, wind, and rain.

Under a clear sky, it is going to get chilly tonight. Lows in the lower 40s, even cooler in the mid to upper 30s inland. Sunday will be a sun-filled cool day. High temperatures in the low 60s.

Clouds start to increase throughout Monday and winds begin to pick up later in the day ahead of our next approaching system. Temperatures will be even cooler on Monday as highs only reach into the upper 50s.

That system will impact us Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds will pick up and temperatures warm up into the mid 60s both days. The timing of the rain is a little more uncertain now. Scattered showers begin Tuesday afternoon, but when the rain ends is where the uncertainty lies. One of our long-range models has the rain ending early Wednesday morning. The other has it ending Wednesday evening. So, expect a wet second half to Tuesday and possibly rain during your travel day on Wednesday.

One thing is for certain though, we’ll have a nice Thanksgiving! Lots of sunshine, a slight breeze, and high temperatures in the mid 50s.

If you’re shopping on Black Friday, the weather looks pretty good then too. Staying dry and in the mid 50s. If you’re catching deals early in the morning, expect temperatures in the low 40s.

Next weekend is looking dry to start and a little warmer. Highs on Saturday in the upper 50s.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM

