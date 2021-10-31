First Warning Forecast: Cooling trend for the workweek

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast:

Happy Halloween!! It's been a very nice holiday so far. Lots of sunshine and highs in the low 70s. Tonight, we'll see temperatures drop to the low 50s and mid to upper 40s inland under a mostly clear sky. We should all stay dry tonight, but the Peninsula and Eastern Shore may catch a quick sprinkle earlier in the night.

Plenty of sunshine continues for Monday, despite a cold front passing through. There's no moisture with the front, so we'll stay dry. However, the cold front will kick off a cooling trend. Highs on Monday in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the 40s.

Canadian high pressure moves in behind that front, cooling us down more. Highs in the low 60s Tuesday. As the high pressure slides into the Mid-Atlantic, a few isolated showers could pop-up Tuesday afternoon and evening. The second half of the workweek will be cloudier and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s, lows in the mid 40s. Each day Wednesday through Friday has a slight chance for a few rain showers, but it looks like most will continue to remain dry.

Next weekend is on tap to be dry, partly cloudy, and slightly warmer. Highs near 60° and lows in the upper 40s.