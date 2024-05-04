First Warning Forecast: Daily scattered thunderstorm chances, but not a complete washout

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! It has been a cool and gloomy day. Scattered storms are starting to move in for some this evening, kicking off our daily storm chance pattern.

Scattered storms mainly pass through our inland communities, coming in from the south heading north, this evening into tonight. Later this evening, our coastal communities could see some lighter showers.

Spotty showers are possible Sunday morning, but most areas stay dry until the afternoon. Sunday afternoon around 2 PM, another round of storms will move in. This time traveling from the west to the east. They’ll reach Southside and the Peninsulas around 4 PM, continuing through the evening and into the night.

wtkr

We’ll have a wash, rinse, repeat pattern for most of the workweek. Nearly each day starts mostly dry, then scattered storms develop in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday and Saturday look to be the driest days of next week.

As for temperatures, those will be on the rise. Highs in the mid 70s Sunday warm into the low 80s for the start of the workweek and near 90° Wednesday. Then, an approaching cold front cools us down to the upper 70s Friday and low 70s Saturday.

wtkr