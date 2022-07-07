Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday evening! Another day with another severe threat and scattered storms. Temperatures were a little cooler today and they’ll continue to trend down over the next few days.

Storms will end later tonight. Clouds stick around, keeping temperatures warm overnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

We wash, rinse, repeat this stormy pattern through Saturday. That means more scattered storms Friday afternoon and evening and ditto on Saturday. Both days have a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms. Everyone has a chance at storms, but the most action looks to be across our North Carolina communities. Main threats are damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours creating localized flooding.

While we stay stormy, we also stay on a cooling trend. Highs in the mid 80s Friday, low 80s Saturday, bottoming out Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. Some lingering rain Sunday morning will clear out by the afternoon, leaving much of Sunday dry.

The workweek starts off dry and partly cloudy, but a warming trend kicks off. High temperatures stay cool Monday in the low 80s, but jump into the low 90s by Tuesday. Temperatures continue to climb back to the mid 90s Wednesday. Scattered storm chances return Wednesday too. Scattered storms continue Thursday, but it will be cooler in the mid 80s.

