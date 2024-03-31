First Warning Forecast: Daily storm chances and 80s the first half of the week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Easter! It was a nice day. We did have some showers rolling through later in the day. As we stay in an unsettled stretch, we’ll have more scattered storms through Wednesday.

Scattered showers and storms end in the middle of the night tonight. Then, we’ll catch a dry break until Monday evening, likely around 8 PM is when scattered storms start rolling through again. These storms could become strong to severe. A good chunk of the area is under a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms. Damaging winds are the main concern. Throughout the daytime hours Monday, we’ll be dry, mostly cloudy, and warm. Highs around 80°.

Tuesday, scattered storms continue at times throughout the day, but it won’t be a washout event by any means. High temperatures still in the low 80s and breezy.

Wednesday looks like the wettest of the days. Scattered showers and storms all day, but still not a complete washout. High temperatures will be cooler around 70°.

We dry out for the end of the workweek into the weekend. The tradeoff will be cooler temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

