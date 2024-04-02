Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Damaging winds and large hail possible Wednesday

Posted at 2:08 PM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 14:08:59-04

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Expect more clouds than sunshine with a wide range of high temperatures once again. Fog along the coast has been around for most of the day, keeping temperatures on the cooler side.

Better chances for showers and storms on Wednesday as a cold front approaches and crosses the area. The entire area is under a Level 2 for severe storms. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts and large hail. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s.

Rain Chances Bar Graph.png
SPC Day 2.png
Severe Threats.png

The cold front will not only bring wet weather, but will bring a big drop in temperatures.

Surface Map Forecast.png

Once we get past Wednesday, temperatures will trend in the 50s, which is below normal for this time of year. The weather is looking dry and breezy with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

The weekend is looking dry and cool with highs in the 50s.

Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Meteorologist April Loveland

