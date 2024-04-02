First Warning Forecast: Damaging winds and large hail possible Wednesday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Expect more clouds than sunshine with a wide range of high temperatures once again. Fog along the coast has been around for most of the day, keeping temperatures on the cooler side.

Better chances for showers and storms on Wednesday as a cold front approaches and crosses the area. The entire area is under a Level 2 for severe storms. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts and large hail. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s.

The cold front will not only bring wet weather, but will bring a big drop in temperatures.

Once we get past Wednesday, temperatures will trend in the 50s, which is below normal for this time of year. The weather is looking dry and breezy with partly to mostly sunny skies.

The weekend is looking dry and cool with highs in the 50s.

