First Warning Forecast: Dangerous cold tonight, warming trend starts tomorrow afternoon

Happy Saturday evening! While the snow is over, we're not done with this system just yet. Tonight, dangerous cold will settle in and whatever water/snow is left on roadways will refreeze.

Underneath a clear sky, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper teens. With winds still breezy, wind chill values will be in the single digits. Stay indoors, bundle up if you have to go outside, protect your pipes and pets. If you're driving anywhere tomorrow, watch for slick spots. If something looks wet, it will likely be ice.

Temperatures begin on a warming trend Sunday afternoon. Highs Sunday in the upper 30s. Lots of sunshine starts the day with passing clouds in the afternoon.

Dry weather with a mix of sun and clouds continues the first half of the workweek. High temperatures gradually rise to the mid 50s Wednesday and soar into the mid 60s Thursday. A cold front heads our way Thursday and slowly passes through Friday. This will bring us scattered rain showers for the end of the workweek. Temperatures get cooler Friday in the mid 50s, plunging to the upper 30s for highs Saturday.

The Polar Plunge is coming up next Saturday and temperatures will certainly be matching! We'll see sunshine return Saturday and will be mostly dry throughout the day. More scattered precipitation could fall Saturday night into Sunday.

